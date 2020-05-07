Kathryn Nichols Smith, age 90, of Lebanon, TN, passed peacefully May 3, 2020 after a sudden illness.
Kathryn was born in Kanawha County, WV. She was the daughter of the late Luther F. and Gladys Wheatcraft Nichols.
She and Walter Ray smith were sweethearts from a young age. They married on August 26, 1946. They were united for over 64 years until Walter’s death on March 20, 2011. Kathryn was a homemaker and devoted to her husband and children. She spent the last seven years of her life at Carrick Glen Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Juliet before moving in last month with her eldest son, Delmar.
She is survived by children, Delmar Ray (Betty) Smith of Lebanon, TN, Walter Wayne (Nan) Smith of Mt. Juliet, TN, Janice Kathryn (David) McCord of Franklin, TN and Gary Alan (Anne) Smith of Louisville, KY; brother, Alvin (Carolyn) Nichols of Orrville, OH; and grandchildren, Delmar (Jodi) Smith Jr., Sheila (Preston) Funkhouser, Angela (Nelson) Keen, Amy Carpenter, Robin (Janey) Rice, Ann (Andrew) Hackett, Gary (Woo) Smith Jr., David Nichols Smith, and William Tway Smith
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service was conducted. Interment will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at Floral Hills Gardens of Memory in Sissonville, WV.
Flowers accepted and messages of condolences may either be mailed to the funeral home or send via the funeral home website.
Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
