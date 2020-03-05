Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryne Bingham Dedman will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Shelby officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Friday after noon at the church. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and great- grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mrs. Dedman, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Born February 8, 1932, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late John Wilson Bingham and Willie Puryear Bingham. She was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Houston Dedman; son, Ronnie Houston Dedman; and a sister Mary Josephine Dedman.
She is survived by four children, Jerry (Carol) Dedman, Sandra Kay (Mike) Montgomery, Ricky (Dewanda) Dedman, and Lisa Mae Lokey; 13 grandchildren, Brian Dedman, Kim (Kerry) Weiser, Ronda (Derrick) Whitley, Brad (Michelle) Dedman, Stephen (Liz) Dedman, Jeff Dedman, Jessica (Brandon) Smith, Casey (Zach) Rowe, Kyle (Stefanie) Dedman, Patrick (Audrey) Dedman, Kristen Dedman, Brandon (Cara) Lokey, and Brooke (Jake) Weldy; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
