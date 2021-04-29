Kathy Ann McClanahan Dodson, of Cookeville, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, at the age of 69 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. at New Beginning Assembly of God in Cookeville with Bro. Myron Greer officiating. A graveside service will be held at Commerce Cemetery in Watertown on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Kathy was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School and was inducted into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame in 2019. She was a faithful and active member of new Beginning Assembly of God where she played the organ and worked in the office.
Born on Oct. 12, 1951 in Lebanon, TN, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin McClanahan and Florence Katherine George McClanahan and was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn McClanahan and Charles “Bub” McClanahan.
Kathy is survived by daughters, Tiffany (Dalton) Tidwell of Cookeville and Ashlee (Dakota) Dobbs of Baxter and son, Jai Dodson of Columbia; grandchildren, Jordan and Bella Tidwell; sister, Jan (Wayne) Hall of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Raney McClanahan of Lebanon; nieces, Belinda (Sam) Barney, Kristi (Josh) Whitaker and Melissa (Bryan) Farmer; and several great nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
