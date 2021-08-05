Kathy Brewster passed away on August 2, 2021 at age 72.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee, is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Friday.
Kathy Dean Kemp Brewster was born in Lebanon, TN to Bertha Starnes and Clifton Kemp. She attended the Church of God, loved taking care of her family, and reading. She worked in production at Hartmann Luggage.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Brewster; daughters Mindi Brewster (Brian) Spence and Angie Brewster (Brett) Johnson; grandchildren Ashley Brewington, Madison Beale, Lexi Hibdon, and Levi Johnson; three great-grandchildren; brother Terry (Judy) Kemp Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Bertha and Clifton Kemp, sisters Carolyn Kemp, Peggy Kemp Foster, Mary Stewart, and Sue Kemp Bonner, and brother Harlen Kemp.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
