Services for Mrs. Johnson, 68, will be Saturday at noon at Market Street Church of Christ. Walk through visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Otis and Mollie B. Brooks; brothers, Danny L. Brooks and Kenneth Brooks; sister Margaret Brooks; sister-in-law Carlene Brooks; niece Michelle Dowell; and husband Anthony Johnson.
Survivors include children, Bobby Brooks and Jackie (Patrick) Beasley; grandchildren Patrick Jevon Beasley, Chanelle Patrice Beasley, and Omarion Brooks; four brothers, Billy Brooks, Glen (Gayla) Brooks, Ronnie Brooks, and David Brooks; four sisters, Mary (Charles) Word, Barbara Brooks, Linda (Garry) Taylor, and Diane Brooks; devoted friend Claire Coffee; and host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
