Kay Turner passed away on July 1, 2021 at age 72.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Dr. Ben Graham, is 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Garrett, Thomas Turner, Richard Turner, Seth Hallums, Curtis Gilbert, and John Fultz. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons Dawson and Carter Turner. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Kay Gilbert Turner was born in Middlesboro, KY to Christene Sandefur and Roy H. Gilbert. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Carson Newman University. Mrs. Turner was a teacher who was passionate about teaching, whether it be at school, VBS, or wherever potential learners would be. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Turner, son Trent (Brittany) Turner, grandchildren Dawson and Carter Turner, sister Sue (Albert) Lepper, brother Tim Gilbert, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Christene and Roy Gilbert.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.