Graveside service for Mr. Garnett, 47, will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at New Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Rhonda (Hancock); daughter, Heavenly; son, Malachi; former wife, Burdette (High); daughter, Halyse; son, KaDarian and granddaughter, Alysyana; mother, Krisseda; sister, Kurtever; parents, John (Roslyne); brothers, LaVentus (Franqudette) and JohRos (Shirley); grandmothers, Joyce Weir and Ada Stokes; uncles and aunts, Juanita Weir, Betty Petty, Billy Ray Clark, Jewell and Marcia Stokes, William (Phyllis) Eddings, Ray (Bridgette) Weir, Frederick (Jennifer) Eddings, Larry Eddings, Joe Weir, Vivian Seay, Hazel (Mark) Burns, Nicky Eddings, Carmen (Darryl) Fisher, and La’Ranall Weir; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, god sisters, and more.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.