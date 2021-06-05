Kelli Robinson Webster, age 50, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, June 3, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Kelli was a graduate of Watertown High School and received her BA degree from the University of Central Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Gavin Webster; son, Bryce Webster; parents, Bill and Shirley Robinson; sisters, Julie Robinson and Stacey (Cory) Barrett and niece, Carleigh Barrett all of Watertown; aunt, Donna Robinson and cousin, Tracey Robinson; uncle and aunt, Greg and Pixie Webster; nephew, Shaun Webster and niece, Jennie Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. Kevin Owen officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time on Sunday. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
