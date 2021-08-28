Kelly Joe Roy, of Lebanon, departed this earthly realm on August 25, 2021 at age 76.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, TN. A Private Inurnment will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Columbarium Fund, 304 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087).
Kelly Roy was born in Clever, MO to Georgia Hicks Roy and J. W. Roy. He could fix anything. As the ultimate salesman, during his career, he sold everything from women’s shoes to steel beams. He had a passion for antique clocks, canes, guns, and cars. Over the last years, he spent many hours restoring a 1932 Model A. Mr. Roy was an active member and former Trustee and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon.
Mr. Roy is survived by his partner of 23 years, Lee S. Lyle and her son Stephen Lyle; sons Douglas T. (Jill) Roy and Mark A. (Nancy) Roy; grandchildren Alexandria Megan Roy, Denholm Roy, Alaina VanHook Phillips, Joshua Gavin Kelso, and Gabriel Joe Kelso; brother Dennis (Delores) Roy; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and his dog Beau Roy.
He is preceded in death by daughter Kelly Jo Roy, parents Georgia and J.W. Roy, and brother Brian Roy.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
