Ken Carlson, age 82, of Sebastian, FL, formerly of Lebanon, TN and Union Lake, MI, passed away on February 7, 2021. Ken was born on December 3, 1938.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Judy) Hurley Carlson, of nearly 60 years and his precious son Michael of Mississippi. (Mike’s wife, Kate Duncan, survives.) Ken and Judy were also parents to Lyle Carlson (Melissa), of Tennessee, and Laurie Duncan (Bill), of Florida. They had 10 treasured grandchildren: Brandi Hollis Russell, John Fuller (Bailey), Jessica Stone (Daniel), Leah Feretti (Blake), Whitney Carlson, Lauren Carlson, Kate Griffiths (Ben), Cole Carlson; two young grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Ken also leaves behind siblings: Lois Pifer of Michigan, Larry Carlson (Anita) of Michigan, and Elaine McLeod (Bryan) of South Carolina as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To his family he was affectionately known as ‘Kenny’ and he will be dearly missed.
Ken was an avid hobby train enthusiast. When he received his first Lionel train for Christmas as a child, he began a lifelong attachment to all things trains. He always had train layouts in his homes, and during his years in Florida he had outdoor train layouts that were enjoyed not only by him but by neighbors and passers-by alike. He created great detail in the layouts, with roads, cars, people, cities, farms, and buildings (many of which he built himself). The layouts were beautifully realistic and a joy to watch as the trains chugged along the tracks with lights and sound creating a perfect scene.
Ken was also a skilled handyman and builder. He could fix almost anything, and Judy kept him busy updating, repairing and remodeling their homes and gardens (which were always beautiful because of his skills and her artistic flair). Ken was generous with his time and talents. He was known as the neighborhood fix-it guy and was always willing to help others with whatever project was at hand.
Ken loved to read a good Western and any train magazine he could lay his hands on. He was serious about his card games. He was blunt, funny, teasing, caring and sometimes gruff. He was dad, grandpa, great-grandpa. But of all that made him uniquely Kenny, what stands out the most was loving husband.
High school sweethearts turned husband and wife; Ken was only complete with Judy by his side. He has been lost since her passing. May they now rest in peace together.
