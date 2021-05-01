Funeral services for Mr. Kennard W. Reed will be 1 p.m. Saturday May 1, 2021 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.
Mr. Reed, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away April 28, 2021, at his home.
Born September 28, 1928, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Lee Webster Reed and Ethel Eastes Reed. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired after 30 years with AVCO Industries. He was a member of Saulsbury Baptist Church, and was a part of the Hardee’s Breakfast Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Reed Hall and Mary Reed Bachman; and two brothers, Thomas Reed and Lynn Reed.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Dorothy Dawson Reed; two sons, Jeffrey (Mollie) Reed and Christopher (Teresa) Reed; and four grandchildren, Abby, Erin, Catherine, and Caroline Reed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Reed and Ronnie Wrye. Active Pallbearers will be Wayne Ligon, John Gann, Jeff Reed, Cody Gann, Jason Ligon, David Earl Bates, and Chris Reed.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
