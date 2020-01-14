Kenneth B. Bailey, age 76, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include a devoted wife Frances Bailey; children, Cynthia (The Rev. Willis Sr.) Orr, Keith (Nishelle) and Karl (Kristie) Bailey; three grandsons, Willis Jr. and Bruce Orr, Kameron Bailey; one great-granddaughter Kalei Orr; brother Carl (Mildred) Bailey; devoted sister-in-law Pearline Neuble; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
His remains will lie-in-state on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family viewing will be on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. The eulogist will be Pastor Andray Clemons. Interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558
