Kenneth Bryan “Heavy” Harris, age 68, passed away Friday, May 21.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bryan Harris and Carrie Harris; sister, Carol Thomas; and brother-in-law, Paul Thomas.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Kay Smith; nephews, Geric (Allison) Smith, Bryan Thomas, and Kendall (April) Smith; extended family, Logan (Reanna) LaFevers “Captain Jack”, Lauren LaFevers (Wesley) Flatt “Aunt Polly”; great nieces and nephews, Madeleine Smith “Miss Madie”, Gage Smith “Rooster”, Kennady Smith “Sadie May”, Levon LaFevers “Sarge”, Louella LaFevers “Miss Ella”, Elijah Dawson Flatt “Chief” and Liza Jane Flatt “Miss Tater Girl”. He was a 12-year employee with the Cedars of Lebanon Forestry Division, and retired after 28 years with the Wilson County Road Commission. Tennessee Walking Horses were his passion in life.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the N.P. Lannom Cemetery at Vesta. Honorary pallbearers will be Geric Smith, Kendall Smith, Bryan Thomas, Logan LaFevers, Lauren LaFevers Flatt, Jerry Jordan, Phillip Christian, James Edwards and Ray Thompson.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory, payable to Randy Harris (Administrator) P.O. Box 206, Gladeville, TN 37071 or to Kay Smith (Administrator) 2443 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076. All proceeds will be used for the beautification and maintenance of N.P. Lannom Cemetery at Vesta.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
