Kenneth E. "Jack" Stroud, age 88, passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hill Stroud & Bonnie Curtis Stroud; and sister, Nelda Frances Bringhurst.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane Stroud; daughter, Denice (Mike) Reeder; stepchildren, Ed (Jo Lorice) Harned and Janette Beasley; grandchildren, Tracey (Sean) Bunch, Wendy (Matt) Pillow and Kristin Beasley (Dwaine) Corder and great grandchildren, Raegan Bunch, Kenzie Bunch, Zoey Bunch and Rilee Pillow.
Stroud was baptized at the age of 14 and attended Gladeville United
Methodist Church. He was a retired employee of Ford Glass Plant where he worked for 44 years.
Jack was a member of the UAW and his hobbies were working on lawnmowers, weed eaters and tillers.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday, Dec.
30 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Brother Joe Widick officiated the service and interment followed in Fairview
Cemetery in Norene, Tennessee. Active pallbearers were Stroud's nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stroud's memory to the Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007. Obituary line 615-444-7700, www.partlowchapel.com.
