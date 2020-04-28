Kenneth “Kenny” Featherston, age 65, passed away on April 25, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by a very devoted wife, Donna K. Featherston; children, Kenneth (Joy) Kidd, Kenya (Quan) Kidd and Brian Moore; mother-in-law, Alice (Asa) Hardin; siblings, Nina Butts, Yolanda Wright, Douglas Vaughn and Renee Featherston; grandchildren, Kenieha Boren, Chasity Alexander, Quanroyas Clendening Jr., Brian Moore Jr., Rashon Pique, Kwandell Davis, Kailyn and Kennan Kidd, and Kamryn Clendening; brother-in-law, Ricky D. Kidd; sister-in-law, J. Letese Hardin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Also, a very devoted friend, Joan McMurry.
He will lie in Repose at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday April 30, 2020. Also, a Public Viewing will be held at Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors, 2500 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN, on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
Please be mindful that only 10 people at a time are allowed for viewing.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery North, 1248 Dickerson Road, Goodlesville, TN. Pastor W. Antoni Sinkfield will be the Eulogist.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
