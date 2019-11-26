Kenneth L. Eskew, age 83, passed away at home after an extended illness on November 23, 2019.
He was born in Lebanon, TN. on December 18, 1935 to the late Ralph and Sara Lou Eskew. Ken was a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended MTSU. He worked 34 years in sales of men's apparel. Ken had a strong work ethic and was very successful in his profession.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 41 years, Clare Eskew, his sister Marilyn Gardner, and his brother Tony Eskew (Sherry). He is also survived by his daughter Angela Moran (Byron), his son Larry Mattson (Denah) of Lakeland, Florida, Julie Liebetreu (David) of Destin, Florida, Jennifer Sizemore of Lexington, Kentucky, and Allison D'Andria (John) of Lebanon, Tennessee, 11 grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. We would like to thank the special doctor and nurses at Tennessee Oncology in Lebanon, Tennessee and Avalon Hospice.
A service will be held on November 27 at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Matt Steinhauer. Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.