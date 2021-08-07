Kenneth Lowe Watkins, age 80, of Watertown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Nov. 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert Matthew Watkins and Lonie Eulalia Mason Watkins and was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Rylee Barnhill.
Kenneth was a former employee of Texas Boot and was a 20 year retiree of the US Postal Service in Lebanon.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Watkins and Timothy Watkins, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Nacole (Dusty) Reynolds, Christina Watkins and Danielle Watkins; great-grandchildren, Austin (Jordan) Reynolds, Zach Reynolds, Addyson and Kinzlee Barnhill, and Averie Watkins; great-great-grandchild, Mia Reynolds; cousins and other family and
friends; and his dog, Sweetheart.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 5 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon with Harold Crawford officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
