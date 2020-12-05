Lynne Jordan passed away on December 1, 2020 at age 54.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Michael Grooms, is 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial. Masks are required. Pallbearers wil be Ryan Jordan, Joey Leach, Alton Driver, Darrin Hemontolor, Brandon Shrum, Josh Hilliard, Travis Hawkins, and Matt Hamlet. Honorary Pallbearers are the Cumberland Bowling Team, past and present.
Lynne was born in Lebanon, TN to Dewey Kiersey and Kenneth Odell Jordan. He worked as a bus driver for the Lebanon Special School District for most of his career. He loved his students and was very active with the LSSD Summer Feeding Program. Lynne was passionate about bowling and was the Bowling Coach for Cumberland’s Men’s and Women’s teams. He was a part of the NAIA Bowling Coaches Advisory Committee. He was a member of the Adams Avenue Church of Christ. Lynne loved being with his family, working in the yard, and baking beautiful cakes.
Lynne is survived by wife Annette Driver Jordan; children Chesaney (Joey) Leach and Ryan (Rachael) Jordan; grandchildren Caroline Rose Leach and Charlie Jo Leach; brother Joe (Debbie) Gammon; sister-in-law Shelly “Sissy” (Jr.) Shrum; father and mother-in-law Alton and Barbara Driver; nephews Darrin (Terri) Hemontolor and Brandon Shrum; niece Lisa Gammon; and great-niece Kaylee Hemontolor.
He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Dewey Jordan, and grandmother Edgie Eldon York.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.