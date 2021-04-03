Mr. Kenneth Nelson Hackett, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on March 26, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Ken married Ellen Vuillod Hackett on March 16, 1992. They have one daughter, Alexandra Christine Hackett.
Ken was born on March 12, 1965 in Carthage, Tennessee. He was the third child of Mr. C.E. Hackett and the late Mrs. Ruth Wooten Hackett. Ken grew up attending North Carthage Missionary Baptist Church and on occasion also attended Cedar Point United Methodist Church, where his mother’s family were members.
Ken graduated from Smith County High School in 1983 and initially continued his studies at Tennessee Technical College in Cookeville. After receiving an ROTC scholarship, he transferred to the University of Memphis (formerly Memphis State University), where he studied Economics and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in December 1988.
Ken valued family above all else. He was the best husband and father. He always set a good example for his daughter by living a life of kindness and integrity. Ken owned his own insurance agency and always worked hard to provide a good life for his family. After long days at the office, he would come home and help his daughter with her homework. Ken had a happy personality and was always providing comfort and encouraging words. He enjoyed learning and supported equality for all. Ken enjoyed bird watching from the back porch and cuddling with the family pets on the sofa. He also enjoyed putting together puzzles, spending time outdoors, traveling and trying new foods. His favorite foods were no-bake cookies, lobster rolls from the lobster food truck, and he “loved, loved, loved Wendy’s chili.” Parts of Ken live on in the organs he donated. Ken brought so much joy to his family and is deeply missed. Memories of him will keep our hearts warm until we meet him again.
Ken is survived by wife, Ellen Hackett; daughter, Alexandra Hackett; father, C. E. Hackett; four siblings, Charles Edward (Rebecca Cather) Hackett, Ronald Wayne (Jayne Taylor) Hackett, Angela Ruth Hackett (David) Watson, and Stephen Cage (Karen Huffines) Hackett. Ken also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members in Carthage, as well as many family and friends in Tucson, AZ, Florence, AL and Germany.
An outdoor service to honor Ken will be held at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 535 Shute Ln, Old Hickory, on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to American Red Cross (2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203) or Providence United Methodist Church (2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).
Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361, www.hermitagefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.