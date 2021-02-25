Services for Mr Wester, 80, will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are practicing 6-foot social distancing and the mask requirement is strictly enforced.
Survivors include wife Lasheryle Wester; daughters Lori (Steven) Wester, Rhonda (Alonzo) Wester, and Shaquawana (Curtis) Wester; sister Sue White; five granddaughters, Stacey (Brad) Gore, Kendra Wester, Tiera Wester, Mariel and Maddox Robinson; great-grandchildren; sisters-in-laws; brothers-in-laws; and a host of family and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
website at www.neuble
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
