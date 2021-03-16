Kenneth Vaughn, age 75, of Lebanon, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on March 12, 2021.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Kenneth Thomas, is noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN and will be followed by interment in Roselawn Memorial, Murfreesboro, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service at noon on Tuesday.
Kenneth Wayne Vaughn was born in LaVergne, TN to Vera Gertrude Merritt and Clarence Coleman Vaughn. He was a deacon and member of Leeville Church of Christ. He retired from Dupont. Kenneth is preceded in death by his daughters Tammy Vaughn and Ashley Renee Vaughn, parents Vera and Clarence Vaughn, and brother Richmond Vaughn. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Vaughn, son Jeffrey Vaughn, and grandson Jeremy Vaughn, all of Lebanon, sisters Peggy Estes of Murfreesboro, Dot Allison and Geraldine Floyd, all of Manchester, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in his name.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
