Kevin Dean Dunsavage, age 55, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Anthony and Mary Dunsavage and maternal grandparents, Bill and Sally Baskin.
He is survived by wife of 19 years, Debra Dunsavage; father, Tony (Betty) Dunsavage; mother, Billie Dunsavage; children, Jamie (Timmy) Parsley and Justin (Jessika) Dunsavage; step-daughter, Kristy Darnell; brother, Ronald (Cindy) Dunsavage; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Logan, Micah, Chloe, Jaidyn, Samantha, and Kaylee; and many other loving family and friends.
Mr. Dunsavage was a self-employed carpenter.
Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, no services are planned. The family of Mr. Dunsavage understands that many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
