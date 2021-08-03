Kimberly Dawn Moss, age 42, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Rogers, Joseph Makatche Sr. and Catherine Makatche.
She is survived by grandmother Mary Ruth Givens, parents Lola Makatche and Richard Makatche Sr., brothers Richard Makatche and Joseph Makatche, and children Lola Jade Moss and Kimberly Faith Moss.
Kim was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a loving and devoted mother. Kim had a daycare for many years, one on Dawson Lane, and one on Park Avenue.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Mike Shelby, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation at the funeral home is 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, and noon until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
