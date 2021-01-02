Kimberly Faye Abston, 49, passed away at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital on Dec. 29, 2020.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
She is survived by husband George M. Abston, children Keshawn (Hailey) Abston and Jaylen Abston, parents James (Betty) Cantrell, sister Shameka Cantrell, and mother in law Debra Abston.
The family of Mrs. Abston understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615.444.3117
