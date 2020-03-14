Kimberly Katherine Manos, age 38 of Lebanon, died Saturday evening, Feb. 29, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 16, 1981 in Hollywood, FL, she was the daughter of Nikos Manos and the late Wanda Rodgers Manos.
She is survived by her companion, Nicole Bolton of Lebanon; father, Nikos Manos; and brothers, Steven and Roger Manos, all of Florida.
A time of visitation and remembrance will be from 4-5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home, Watertown, TN, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.