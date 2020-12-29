Kimberly McChell Grubbs Sullins, age 51, will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She was born in Portland, TN and was a member of Christ Born Again Church.
Kim is survived by her husband of 30 years, Willie Edward Sullins; children, Taneka (Chelsea) Sullins, Mason (Nicole) Sullins and Isaac Sullins; grandchildren, Vashaun and Madison Sullins; siblings, Gail Stevens, Ricky (Sally) Grubbs, Jean Denson, Marsha Sullins, June Martin and Justin (Edna) Grubbs; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Wayne Denson, Jeff Sullivan and Walter Sullins; best friend, Tammy Cole Freeman; and a special sisterly neighbor, Barbara Ann (Ricky) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar “Buck” and Martha Dean Grubbs; sisters, Brenda Sullivan and Tammy Grubbs; brother, Timmy Grubbs; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Stevens.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ Born Again Church in Watertown at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be given to assist with her headstone. Memorial may be sent c/o of Hunter Funeral Home, 208 West Main St., Watertown, TN 37184.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
