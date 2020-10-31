Kristi Jo Benevides Huddleston died Oct. 25, 2020. A memorial service for Mrs. Huddleston, 62, will be Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Walk through visitation will be Saturday one hour prior to the service. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask rule strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Frank and Patricia Benevides.
Survivors include husband, James P. Huddleston; brother, Mark (Wendy) Benevides of Atlanta, GA; son, Cody of Chicago, IL; step-children: James K. (Tasha) Huddleston, Jamie Huddleston all of Pontiac, MI, Tameka Huddleston, Yashica (Eric) Brooks, Cory (Tabitha) Huddleston all of Lebanon, TN, Lynn Huddleston of Nashville, TN, Cal Lawrence of Madison, TN; step grandchildren, great step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Eula (Thomas) Stokes of Lebanon, TN, Elizabeth (R.C.) Jones of Nashville, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a good friend, Tonya Ann.
The family of Mrs. Huddleston understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at neublemonu
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements.
