Ladye Grace Allen, age 89, of the Prosperity Community, died Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born March 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Grace Groom Hancock. Ladye was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Tom Allen; son-in-law, Danny Wilson Jackson and three brothers.
She was a graduate of Auburntown High School, retired from the VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and was a longtime member of Prosperity Baptist Church.
Ladye is survived by her daughter, Lynne Jackson of Auburntown; son, Mike Allen and his wife, Shirley of Woodbury; grandchildren, Christy (Brad) Prater, Brian (Teri) Jackson, Matt (Melissa) Allen, Lori (Nick) Smith; great-grandchildren, Zoey Layhew, Micah and Liv Prater, Waylon and Shiloh Jackson, Gracie and Laura Smith, Maddie and Anniston Allen; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Prosperity Baptist Church with Bro. David Moody and Bro. Thurman Seber officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time Thursday. Pallbearers will be Matt Allen, Brad Prater, Micah Prater, Brian Jackson, Waylon Jackson, Nick Smith, Dave Buterbaugh,and Eddie Brown. Interment will be at Prosperity Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank NHC Home Health Care of Murfreesboro and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for all their care and support.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
