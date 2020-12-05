Larry Crafter, age 61, died Nov. 26, 2020.
His remains will lie in state on Wednesday December 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation is Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Bakers Chapel CME Church, 216 New Brick Church Pike, Goodlesville TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.