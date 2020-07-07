Larry Gene Kerr, age 59, of Martinsville, IN, passed away on July 01, 2020.
Larry was born in Indianapolis on December 25, 1960 to William Thomas and Alice Jane (Denton) Kerr. Larry was a graduate of Brownsburg High School Class of 1978. Larry was a general laborer and a man of many talents where he was currently working at Eagle Magnetic in Indianapolis, IN and at Lowes in Avon, IN.
On Tuesday July 07, 2020, graveside services will be held at noon at Wilson County Memorial Park Cemetery in Lebanon, TN.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lynne “Becca” Kerr; his children, Tonya (John Douglas) McElrath, Larry T. Kerr Jr., Crystal (Steven) Meredith, Courtney Hartin, Caleb (Ashley) Hartin, and Caitlin Hartin; his mother, Alice Jane (Jack Hignite) Coddington; grandkids, Elizabeth, William, Vada, Ryan, and Eric; sister, Cindy (Max) Pipes; nieces, Kristin Patterson and Michelle (Ryan) Burt; and several great nieces and a nephew.
Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
