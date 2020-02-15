Larry Gilbert Neely, age 76 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday February 11, 2020.
He was a native of Rutherford County, and was the son of Miles Neely and Mabel Carter Neely.
Mr. Neely was a veteran of United States Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He and worked for Alvin C. York Medical Center and MTSU.
Mr. Neely is survived by his brothers, Miles Neely, Jr. of Lebanon, James Neely of Lebanon, John Neely of Murfreesboro, sister, Dorothy Reynolds of Murfreesboro and a host of other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.
