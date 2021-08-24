Larry James Dodd, age 72, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his home.
Born Nov. 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Henry and Bessie Murphy Dodd and was preceded in death by brothers, Danny, Wayne and Scott Dodd and sisters, Rebecca Dodd and Shirley Ann Estes.
James retired as a foreman for Vulcan Materials with 37 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy McPeak Dodd; children, Tommy Dodd, Jimmy Dodd, Jennifer (Steven) Cotton and Jessica (Jesse) Sprowes; grandchildren, John Dodd, Summer Dodd, Michael Dodd, Kemper Dodd, A.J. Cotton and Makenzie Cotton; great-grandchildren, Shane Dodd and Lennon Turner; brothers, William C. (Kay) Dodd, Darrell (Jan) Dodd, Jeff Dodd; sister, Deborah (Thomas) Tittle; and nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.