Services for Mr. Johnson Akins, 61, will be Saturday at noon in the chapel. Walk through visitation will be Friday from 3-5 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced. The service will be limited to 30 people.
He was preceded in death by father, Joe Akins; mother, Mamie Johnson; brothers, Wyman Johnson Jr., and Doug Akins; and sisters, Anna Sue Brown and Gloria Phillips.
Survivors include devoted wife, Melissa Johnson Akins; sons, Eric (Tiffany Salazar) Johnson Akins of Chicago, IL, Larry (Nichole) Johnson Akins of Clarksville, TN, and Kedric (Jessica) Johnson Akins of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Michelle, Amilyah, Aailyah, Riley, Kyra, Everly, and Josiah Johnson Akins, and Kimberly, Caitlin and Kameron Johnson; sisters, Ida (John) McKnight, Laura (Robert) Alexander, Bessie Akins-Williams, Clara Akins Holman, Denise Johnson and Kim Akins; brothers, Charles (Zunnia) Akins of Arizona, Johnny Ray Akins of Germany, Mark (Paulleter) Johnson; brother-in-law, Preston (Ann) Majors; aunts, Linda Wade and Agnes (Clarence) Hardy; uncle, Jesse Majors; a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends; devoted friends, Rodney Clemmons, Helen and David Kendrick, Murita Hayes, Ken and Teresa Word, Larry and Vivian Word, Pastor Homer and Lisa Hogg, Sherry Hardy and Jerome Cantlope; godchildren, Gerric, Jaridan and Kendall Hayes; and very devoted church family, Corona First Baptist Church.
The family of Mr. Johnson understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
