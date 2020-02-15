Mr. Latone Antwain, 39, passed away on Feb. 8.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane B. Smith and brother Lamont Britton.
He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Keionna Britton, Kaleigh Hurd, Shereen Kennerly and Keiandre Kennerly; father, William B. Smith; grandmother, Mrs. Rosie Lee Britton; sister, Latisha High; nieces, Kamecca High and Sernity High; devoted aunts and uncles, Rose Odom, Carolyn (Duke) Mitchell, Pamela (Kenny) Burns, John P. Britton and Ronnie (Joann) Britton; devoted cousins, Torrie, Allen, Shatica, Rena, Chris, John, Meshawn, Cory, Chrishana, Destiny, Jakyria, Ronan, Josiah, Jordan, Lacory, Zekeya, and Joshtin; special friend, Kesia Maynard; and a host of relatives and friends.
Interment was at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
