Laurie Lynne Taylor, age 63, of Lebanon, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020, after a brave journey with Alzheimer’s disease.
Laurie was born on July 6, 1956, to Peggy Bellar Evans and Robert Thomas Evans. She was married on May 1, 1977 at First Baptist Church, Lebanon, Tennessee to Terry D. Taylor of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Laurie was a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother to Carrie Beth and Jeremy, and served God faithfully in her calling as a music minister’s wife.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Terry D. Taylor, two children, Carrie Beth Taylor and Jeremy Taylor (Christy); three grandchildren, Cayden Champion, IsaBeall and Hudson Taylor; two sisters, Lisa (Benny) Nolen, and Susan (Marc) Huddleson; and her mother, Peggy Bellar Evans. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Russell Evans, and her father, Robert Thomas Evans.
The visitation and memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Visitation is from noon until 2 p.m., and the Celebration of Life service begins at 2 p.m. The visitation and service both will be held at Laurie’s home church, First Baptist Church, 227 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, 37087.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Music City SoundTracks, an outreach music ministry for socially and economically challenged children founded by Terry D. Taylor, 4930 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, or Joseph’s Storehouse, a faith-based food ministry founded by Peggy and Robert Evans, 1960 SE Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
