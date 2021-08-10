Mr. Lavon Lankford, age 78, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Mr. Lankford was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Carthage, TN, to the late Horace Lankford and Margie Matthews Lankford. He was also preceded in death by brother, Willard Lankford; sister-in-law, Naomi Lankford; brother-in-law, John McCall; and infant brother, Horace.
Mr. Lankford married Melinda Boston on Feb. 27, 1965. He was a 1960 graduate of Smith County High School and attended Tennessee Tech University. He served his country in the United States National Guard.
Lavon did not like to be in one place for long. He began his work career on the drawing board during the building of the Cordell Hull Dam, then moved to Cookeville and designed swimming pool filters. Later he served as a businessman with State Farm Insurance Company and Farmers Milling Company. In later life he sold cars and built houses.
He will always be remembered for his love of people. He spent many hours looking for and discovering new cousins and family members across the country.
Mr. Lankford is survived by wife of 56 years, Melinda Lankford of Lebanon; son, Morris Lankford and Nacho; daughter, Shana (Ted) Edinger; grandchildren, Margaret, Eli, and Caroline Edinger; brother, Wayne (Anna Mae) Lankford of Carthage, TN, and Don (Betty) Lankford of Riddleton, TN; and sister, Reba McCall of Carthage, TN. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests memorials be made to the Smith County Historical and Genealogical Society, the Smith County Library, or to Sherry’s Run.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.