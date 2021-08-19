Services for Mrs. Jones will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Visitation will start two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by parents Elder E. D. Johnson Sr. and Elizabeth Ray Simpson Johnson, brother Vincent A. Johnson Sr., and husband Major Jones.
Survivors include brothers Elder Elbert Johnson Jr., Michael (Emma Dale) Johnson, and Raymond (Linda) Johnson; sister-in-law Tracy Johnson; daughters Shaventa Thompson and Pauleshia Davis; son Johnta (Phylicia) Johnson; grandchildren Tyree Thompson, Marqvious Thompson, Ivory Nowlin, Damichael Nowlin, Ladamion Nowlin and Jaquarius Nowlin; niece and nephews Vincent Johnson Jr., Jacqueline Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Isaiah “Trey” Johnson and Reginald Seay; loving great-nephews Julian and Axel; friends, Ms. Pat Marble, Tina High, Rhondalyn Jones-Larrieu, Linda McCabe, Sinchona Beasley, Glenda Seay, Kaleshia Bowman, Wonda Wade-Matthews, Edie Coder, Nicky Neal, Tina Laws, Kia Churchwell, Deborah Andrews, Melba White and Deangelo Weir; loving cousins/sisters from Detroit, MI, Debra Simpson and Rhonda Wallingford; and a host of cousins and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring your mask with you.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
