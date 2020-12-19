Lee Annice Wolf, age 54, of Smyrna, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Born Feb. 27, 1966 in Nashville, she was the daughter of Carol Blair Hill and the late Leland Grant Hill Sr. She was a graduate of Dupont High School and received degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and Vol State. Lee Ann and her husband, Ricky, operated Wolf’s Wholesale Food Distributors where she had many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Wolf of Smyrna; mother Carol Hill of Hermitage; brother, Leland (Sonia Thorne) Hill Jr. of Lebanon; and her special friend, Sparky Lee.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly LeBlanc officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318, www.hunterfuneral.com.
