Lee Hudson, age 81, passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Clay Hudson and Ola B. Lane Hudson; and sons-in-law, Ridley Scott and David Keltner.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Diane Gilley Hudson and their daughter, Emilee Hudson; son, Mark (Kristen) Hudson; daughters, Debora Scott, Tanda Keltner, and Tiana (John) Ferrell; grandchildren, Brandy (Kyle) Spicer, Hannah Ferrell, Maison Hudson, Brooklyn Newman, Brenan Hudson, Emitt Hudson, Piper Hudson, and Micah Hudson; and brothers, Gilbert Hudson, James (Evelyn) Hudson, Herman Hudson, and Luther (JoAnn) Hudson. A special thank you goes to his caregiver, Debbie Taylor.
Mr. Hudson was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a retired Claims Adjuster with Continental Insurance.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Bro. Darrin Reynolds will officiate the service. Mr. Hudson’s family will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
