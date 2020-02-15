Lennasha Dowell-Harper, age 18, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Hartsville, TN.
Survivors include devoted mother and father, Adam Harper and Laressa Dowell; sisters, Kalea Dowell-Harper and Adalyn Harper; brother, Axton Dowell; nephew, La’Dreaius Lewis; grandparents Lynn (Michael) Hollingsworth, Maurice Smith, Julia (Frank) Haigler and Paul Luster; great-grandparents Ruby D. Luster and Julius Harper; and many other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel and Sunday from 2-3 p.m. with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. The eulogist will be Pastor Eric Douglas and interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
