Brandon Attkisson passed away on November 13, 2019 at age 38.
The Funeral Service is noon Monday, November 18, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2019 in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram TN. Pallbearers will be Billy Matlock, Justin Attkisson, Lucas Parker, Derek Daniels, Dave Daniels, and Clayton Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers are Chase Attkisson, Eldon Baldwin and Graceson Baldwin.
Mr. Attkisson loved America and served her in the United States Army. As a civilian, he was a machinist. He loved his children, working, and being outdoors.
He is survived by wife Amanda Daniels; children, Chase Attkisson, Clayton Daniels, Bella Daniels, Eldon Baldwin, and Graceson Baldwin; mother Katie Leblanc; sister Kim (Billy) Matlock; brother Justin Attkisson; stepsisters Jenny and Jessie; nieces Caylee Attkisson and Taylor Matlock; and numerous nephews and other nieces. He is preceded in death by father Ronald Attkisson.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
