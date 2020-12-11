Leonard Mitchell Tyree, 87, of Lebanon, died Wednesday evening, Dec. 9, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born March 22, 1933 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Bethel and Ethel Bennett Tyree and was preceded in death by a brother, Basil Tyree, and sisters, Irene Henson and Christine Farley.
Leonard retired as Vice President of Industrial and Public Relations for Toshiba American and was a former City Councilman and Vice Mayor for the City of Lebanon. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 as a Staff Sergeant with SAC. Leonard was a Deacon with the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hickey Tyree; children, Gary Tyree and wife Cathy, Debbie Lance and husband Lonnie, Thieu K Do and wife Lan n, Thieu Q Do and wife Vanna, and Kiet Dang and wife Duc; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jason Tyree, Staci Tyree, Joseph Do, Johnathan Do, Christopher Do, Catherine Do, Anna Tyree, Ruby Tyree, and Maxwell Tran; brother, Randall Tyree; nephew, Roger Farley; and niece, Elaine Freeman.
With consideration for our many friends and COVID restricted environment and for safety and health, we are confining the service and visitation to family only. The family expresses their love and appreciation for all the prayers and support that has been given. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Building Fund.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
