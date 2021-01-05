Leonel Francisco Lopez Maldonado passed away at the age of 51 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Born July 31, 1969, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, he is the son of the late Adrian Lopez Molina and Yolanda de Lopez. He graduated college with a degree as a business attorney. He worked for many years in the restaurant industry, and currently was buying and selling automobiles. He also made and sold pinatas.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Davis Lopez; son, Leonel Andres Lopez Castellanos; four step-children, Jamie (Kristopher) Hostetler, Chelsea (Alfredo) Torres, Mikell Larkin, and Luke (Kendra) Hermon; five grandchildren; and siblings, Fredy O. Lopez Maldonado, Adriana E. Lopez Maldonado, Sulmi Lopez Gomez, Edgar A. Lopez Gomez, Norma L. Lopez Gomez, Patricia Lopez Gomez, and Adrian Lopez.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
