Leo Araujo Medina passed away on September 10, 2020 at age 65.
The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to make donations to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Leo was born in Caracas Venezuela and was a devout Catholic. In recent years he attended Crosspoint Church. Leo came to Nashville in 1980 as a pilot for the Venezuelan government. He also worked as Bell Captain and translator for Opryland Hotel. He had a great love for aviation and flying. Leo was a dedicated Tennessee Titans fan. He never met a stranger and was friends with everyone he met. Leo always had a story to tell and anyone that knew him has their own Leo story.
Leo is survived by his son, Alex (Elin) Araujo; grandchildren Aiden and Maddie Jean Araujo of Lebanon, TN; devoted siblings, Federico (Diana) Araujo Medina of Madrid, Spain, Gonzalo (Kathy) Araujo Medina of St Pascal Baylon, Canada, and Laura (Zuinda) Araujo Medina and Carmen Cristina (Damian) Hernandez, both of Caracas, Venezuela; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Mario and Magdalena Araujo and brother Fernando Araujo Medina.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
