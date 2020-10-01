Lesley Ostrander passed away on September 25, 2020 at age 42.
Mrs. Ostrander loved all things home. She was a good wife who enjoyed cooking and baking, crafting, animals, and being organized. She worked in I.T. for Genesco and worshiped at Immanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Dayle Ostrander; stepchildren Zach Angeli and Chellsee Pruitt; parents Rodney and Claudia Jett; siblings Holly (Shane) Raines and Andrew Jett; and grandchildren Leonardo Angeli and Ozzy Frazier.
She is preceded in death by grandfather Carl Jo Jett and grandparents Schuyler and Shirley Hamlin.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.