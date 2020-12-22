Levi Reynolds passed on December 17, 2020 at age 25.
Levi “Eface” was an artist, producer, and singer.
He is survived by his mother Rachel Poss (Albert) Mosqueda; siblings Nikolas Ryan Reynolds and Mariah Mosqueda; grandmother Renate Poss; aunts Michelle (Brad) Lasater and Rebecca Poss; uncles Michael (Angela) Poss, Ricky Poss, and Antonio Ortiz; cousins Derek Cook, Cory (Amanda) Lasater, Tiphanie Poss, Chelsie Poss, Christopher Poss, Lucy Lasater, Richard Poss, and Nathan Poss; special friends Daniela Rodriguez and Alondra Lagunas; and fur baby Zombie.
He is preceded in death by brother Steven Reynolds Jr., grandfather Herbert Poss Jr. and uncle Roger Poss.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
