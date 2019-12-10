Lewis "Pete" Edward Burgeson, born Aug. 19, 1939, in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Lewis B. and Nellie Mae Montgomery Burgeson, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, in Lebanon, TN.
He lived his childhood in West Allis and Muskego, WI. He married Frances DeSantis in 1959 in Waukesha,WI. They lived in Milwaukee and had four sons: Peter, Frank, and twins, David and Daniel. They moved to Muskego, WI in 1978 where they resided in the home they had built on Little Muskego Lake. Lewis, or "Pete", as he is known by his friends, owned and operated "Dolphin Machining" in South Beloit until the year 2000.
In 2005, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be near his mother, sister, and son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances; sons, Peter, Frank, David and Daniel, and sister, Patricia (Stephen) Lee.
Visitation for Mr. Burgeson will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Father James Panackal will officiate the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
