Services for Mr. Grooms, 67, will be Monday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Edna Grooms.
Survivors include companion Carolyn Hearn; children, Lillard Terrell (Kelly) Grooms and Aaron (Nannette) Grooms; grandchildren, Jalen Grooms, Cameron Grooms, Leyton Gregory, Kallie Grooms, Mallory Grooms, Jasmine Grooms, Aidan Grooms, and Christen Grooms; sisters, Billie Love Hoover and Paulette King; brothers, George Grooms, Michael (Evaunder) Grooms, Eugene (Laurene) Grooms, and Chris Grooms; Uncle Clyde Woods; special friend Lula Crudup; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
