Ms. Lillie M. Bryant, age 87, passed away
on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at AHC of Mt. Julie, TN.
She is survived by a devoted sister and brother-in-law, Rubie (Richard) McClure, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Bishop Robert H. McFarland will be the eulogist. Interment will be at the Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Mt. Juliet.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.