Linda Allison 74, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the NMMC. She worked in accounting and management of rental properties. She was a member of Launch Point Church in Lebanon, TN.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the church.
She is survived by her son, Chris Allison (Shannon) of Gallatin; daughter, Gail Allison; sisters, Margaret Warren of Saltillo, MS, and Becky Andrew (Judd) of Louisiana; brothers, Ronnie Cosby (Janice), Gene Cosby and Jimmy Cosby (Brenda) all of Tennessee; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Leslie Goff Cosby; husband, Bill Allison; sister, Melba Immons; an infant brother and sister; brother-in-law, Mitchell Warren; and sister-in-law, Rita Cosby.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS, 662-365-8511.
